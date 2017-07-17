LeBron James reportedly frustrated with Cavs’ offseason

All is not well in The King’s Court.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports reports on Monday that LeBron James is “frustrated and concerned” with the way the offseason has gone for the Cleveland Cavaliers, having been “expecting an aggressive offseason approach that would close the gap on the champion Golden State Warriors.”

Zillgitt also cites Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s decision not to retain general manager David Griffin and vice president of basketball operations Trent Redden in the days before the NBA draft and the beginning of free agency as key to James’ frustration. He adds that Cleveland was “close” to a trade with the Chicago Bulls for Jimmy Butler the day that the duo was let go as well.

The Cavs’ summer has been highlighted by re-signing 36-year-old Kyle Korver for three years, $22 million, and adding 35-year-old Jose Calderon and 30-year-old Jeff Green on one-year minimum deals, hardly awe-inspiring moves.

James can become a free agent after next season, and talk of him possibly flocking for greener pastures has been heating up recently. The four-time MVP also seems to be detaching more and more from the Cavs of late, and this latest report will lend further credence to rumors of a potential 2018 LeExit.