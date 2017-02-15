LeBron James has funny reaction to Carmelo Anthony making All-Star team

LeBron James is pleased in more ways than one that his Banana Boat brother will be on the All-Star team this year.

Hours after New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was announced as the injury replacement for James’ Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference All-Star team Wednesday, James said that he was happy about no longer being the oldest All-Star on either roster.

Anthony and James were both members of the fabled 2003 draft class and are both 32 years old, but Anthony is James’ senior by seven months.

James has vehemently denied recent reports that he’s been pushing his team to swap Love for Anthony before the trade deadline, but the irony now is that it looks like he’ll be getting that exact scenario, albeit in a different capacity.

Video via NBA Reddit