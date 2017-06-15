LeBron James has funny response to Draymond Green’s ‘Quickie’ shirt

Draymond Green is getting even with LeBron James for his antics after winning the NBA title last year, and James is taking notice.

At the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade on Thursday, Green wore a custom-made “Quickie” T-shirt and all but said that it was a shot at the Cleveland Cavaliers, who play at Quicken Loans Arena, and a nod to how quickly the Warriors eliminated them. He also claimed that it was payback for James’ “Ultimate Warrior” T-shirt at the Cavs’ championship parade last summer as well as the four-time MVP’s infamous Halloween party.

Warriors' Draymond Green: "The Q, that's what those guys' arena is called. We got them out here quick." pic.twitter.com/jxMomzp6gm — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 15, 2017

Draymond Green: "I can't forget the Ultimate Warrior shirt from LeBron. The 3-1 tombstone cookies. I was waiting on this moment. I'm petty." pic.twitter.com/IDF7Ww9HgH — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 15, 2017

Rest assured, the jab did not go unnoticed by James, who promptly responded to Green in a savage Instagram post.

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!?. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

The back-and-forth is in good fun, as James and Green are actually friends and also business partners in James’ digital media company Uninterrupted. That being said though, you knew Green wasn’t going to miss his opportunity for sweet, petty revenge.