LeBron James gives Kevin Durant big hug after losing Finals

LeBron James has had a few moments of questionable sportsmanship after losses during his career, but his behavior after Game 5 on Monday certainly would not count.

Almost immediately after losing Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, which gave the series to Golden State, LeBron James approached Kevin Durant to give his opponent a hug and some congratulations:

LeBron James and Kevin Durant at end of game. pic.twitter.com/DuuBeY3Yko — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

James and Durant are friendly (they even recorded a rap song together), and James knows how tough it is to win that first championship. He knows Durant earned it with superb play and wanted to recognize the former MVP’s efforts.

In addition to James, cameras showed JR Smith, Tristan Thompson and Iman Shumpert going up to hug Durant and congratulate him after the Finals ended. There was a lot of love and respect shown for KD.