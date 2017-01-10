LeBron James gives Kyle Korver great advice on how to fit in with Cavs

LeBron’s advice to Kyle Korver on how to fit in with his new team is pretty simple.

Kover is among the best three-point shooters in the NBA. He was acquired by Cleveland to give the Cavaliers another floor spacer for James and Kyrie Irving to utilize after penetrating and drawing the defense to them. So, when James told his newest teammate what to do to feel like one of the guys, he said to shoot it early and often.

LeBron on Korver: " The first thing I told him … was, ‘If you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it.’" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 10, 2017

That sounds easy enough and is similar to what to J.R. Smith said when he was asked about knowing the Cavaliers playbook after he arrived via trade. You can see what Smith said to reporters here.

The Cavaliers are currently second in the NBA in three-pointers made (12.9) and attempted (33.1) per game. Their 38.9% from deep is also second in the league. And now they are going to have at their disposal a guy who is a career 43% shooter from behind the three-point line and will have the greenest of green lights to let it fly. That’s pretty scary.