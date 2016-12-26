LeBron James had great reaction to Richard Jefferson’s poster dunk

It takes a lot to impress a king, but Richard Jefferson did just that in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Christmas Day victory over the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James took some time on Monday to salute Jefferson on Instagram for managing to pull off his poster dunk on Klay Thompson late in the fourth quarter of the 109-108 win despite being “95 years of age.”

Man to be 95 years of age and still being able to do this!!! RJ tell me where that fountain is brother. #IPromise I can keep a secret. Haha! Wowzers!! A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

The actually-36-year-old Jefferson detonated over the top of Thompson with 4:12 remaining in the fourth (video here), trimming the Cavs’ deficit to just two and electrifying the Quicken Loans Arena crowd in the process. The jam helped swing the momentum back in Cleveland’s direction at a crucial point of the game while also teaching James and the rest of us a very valuable lesson: never underestimate the power of old man hops.