Report: LeBron James had Halloween party guests walk over Stephen Curry dummy

LeBron James truly has no regard for human life.

According to a report by Dave McMenamin of ESPN on Monday, James’ Halloween party, which made headlines for taking a number of shots at the Golden State Warriors, also featured a dummy dressed as Warriors guard Stephen Curry that guests had to step over to enter.

Ouch. As if this decoration zinging the Dubs for blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals wasn’t savagery enough.

The Cavaliers did manage to take Round 1 of the Post-Halloweengate Bowl by defeating the Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on Christmas Day by the final of 109-108. But the bulletin board material is getting mighty plentiful as Golden State looks ahead to Round 2 at Oracle Arena on January 16 as well as a potential rematch in the NBA Finals next June.

H/T ProBasketballTalk