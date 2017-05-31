LeBron James’ home reportedly vandalized with graffiti, racial slur

A Los Angeles home owned by LeBron James was reportedly vandalized this week with a racial slur that was written in spray paint.

TMZ is reporting that multiple LAPD units went to the home early Wednesday morning after being told someone had written the N-word in graffiti on the front gate of the residence. The graffiti has since been covered up, and investigators are trying to identify the culprit or culprits by gathering security footage from neighbors.

LeBron and his family were not at the home at the time the hate crime was committed, and they reportedly do not spend time there on a regular basis. With Game 1 of the NBA Finals tipping off on Thursday night, James is likely further north in California in the Bay Area.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for the homes of athletes and celebrities to be vandalized — even though many of them live in gated communities. We recently saw something similar happen to Ronda Rousey, though the graffiti in that incident did not include racist language. Hopefully police are able to find those responsible and charge them accordingly.