LeBron James plays coy about Instagram ‘mood’ post

LeBron James is offering very little in the way of an explanation for his cryptic Instagram post on Monday night.

James posted a meme from the TV show “Arthur” to his account, and his caption said “Mood…”.

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

The meme is used to show frustration. We speculated that given the timing, it could have been about Kyrie Irving.

James was asked about the meme after Cleveland’s 124-119 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night and wouldn’t divulge much.

LeBron James when asked about his “mood” Instagram post: “I like Arthur” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 8, 2017

Yup, we’re sure that’s it. James is just a fan of “Arthur.” That has to be it.