Tuesday, November 7, 2017

LeBron James plays coy about Instagram ‘mood’ post

November 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

LeBron James

LeBron James is offering very little in the way of an explanation for his cryptic Instagram post on Monday night.

James posted a meme from the TV show “Arthur” to his account, and his caption said “Mood…”.

Mood…

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

The meme is used to show frustration. We speculated that given the timing, it could have been about Kyrie Irving.

James was asked about the meme after Cleveland’s 124-119 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night and wouldn’t divulge much.

Yup, we’re sure that’s it. James is just a fan of “Arthur.” That has to be it.

