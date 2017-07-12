LeBron James is investor in fastest-growing fast food chain

LeBron James has a lot of off-court business interests, and one of them seems to be doing quite well for him.

Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes profiled Blaze Pizza, a chain of restaurants that went from two franchises to 200 in the span of four years, making it the fastest-growing fast food chain ever. It also happens to be a chain that has been heavily invested in by James, who is involved with 17 Blaze franchises in south Florida and Chicago.

“LeBron helps us punch in terms of our brand awareness well above our weight,” Blaze Pizza CEO Jim Mizes said.

James was quite pleased with the story, spotlighting it on Twitter.

I mean who doesn't like pizza !!!! . . Ain't that right @BlazePizza?!?! https://t.co/udZyBCGRUc — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 11, 2017

James has a wide portfolio of successful business moves. This looks like another of them.