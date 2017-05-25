LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas share long hug after series

LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas shared a long embrace after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday to end the series.

Thomas re-aggravated his hip injury during a Game 2 blowout loss in Boston. He was later pronounced out for the remainder of the postseason. The Celtics actually seemed to perform better without him, as they won Game 3 and held a halftime lead in Game 4 before losing.

Apart from the injury, the playoffs served as a personal challenge for Thomas, who was coping with the death of his young sister.

We don’t know what James said to Thomas after the series, but the message seemed to be heartfelt and well received.