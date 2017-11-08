LeBron James knows the secret to JR Smith’s big game

LeBron James thinks he knows the secret to J.R. Smith’s success.

Smith had his best game of the season in Cleveland’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Smith went 7-of-12 shooting, including 5-for-7 on threes for a season-high 20 points. It was by far his best game.

So why the hot shooting night? According to LeBron, it’s because JR finally wore James’ sneakers.

“I told him it was the shoes,” James joked after the game. “He finally decided to wear my shoes … after a long conversation he finally decided to wear ’em, and he had a breakout game.”

Clearly James is angling for Smith to keep wearing the shoes. Heck, JR might have to after having such a good game against the Bucks. You don’t want to mess with superstitions if you come into a hot streak. And for Smith, only have to wear James’ shoes isn’t bad. We’ve seen guys do much worse to stick with streaks.