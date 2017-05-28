LeBron James, J.R. Smith took in Future concert on Saturday

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the NBA Finals for their third consecutive meetings with the Golden State Warriors. And despite being considered early underdogs, LeBron James and J.R. Smith appeared as cool as the other side of the pillow on Saturday night.

With six days to go until the NBA Finals officially tip off, the duo not only remained in Cleveland, but decided to take in a Future concert as they casually await Thursday’s game.

LeBron James & J.R. Smith are staying loose over Memorial Day Weekend. They were at Future's concert in Cleveland Saturday (@RaelynnCarver). pic.twitter.com/dVk1t0lGIB — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) May 28, 2017

Various fans in attendance confirmed the duos presence and even tweeted out some video of their own. But all in all, it seemed like nothing more than two superstars enjoying a good time as they look to win their second consecutive NBA title.

Of course, should they come out flat, some will look back on this and compare it to the Miami boat trip taken by New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his teammates prior to their wildcard game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants were defeated in sound fashion and months later, that trip remains a highly debated topic.

Of course, it’s not as if the Cavaliers were the only ones out killing time before the finals get underway. Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, were spotted at the Bottlerock festival on Friday for a live cooking/rapping performance.

