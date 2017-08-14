LeBron James sends Magic Johnson a heartfelt happy birthday message

Magic Johnson celebrated his 58th birthday on Monday, and LeBron James took some time to wish the Los Angeles Lakers legend a happy birthday with a personal spin.

LeBron, who has been linked to the Lakers through a number of rumors this offseason, praised Johnson for being “one of the few that’s showed love from day 1 to me.”

Happy birthday @MagicJohnson!! One of the few that's always showed love from day 1 to me! Thank you. Enjoy your day!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2017

Of course, wishing someone a happy birthday on Twitter has absolutely nothing to do with future career plans. That said, LeBron obviously has a lot of respect for Magic and a good relationship with him, which won’t hurt if and when the Lakers are trying to sign James next summer.

Johnson made his thoughts about the LeBron very clear before he was put in charge of the Lakers’ basketball operations department. His opinion hasn’t changed, but he needs to be more careful about expressing it now.