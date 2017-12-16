LeBron James explains why another MVP award would be meaningful

LeBron James turns 33 at the end of December, but he certainly shows no sign of slowing down.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star’s season has been so good that there is growing talk that he could contend for another MVP award. It would be his first since 2013 with the Miami Heat, but it’s hard to argue with his contributions.

James is all about winning titles, but he admitted Saturday that there would be some added meaning and motivation to win a fifth MVP award — especially at his age.

“Team success is always the number one, but along the way if you’re able accomplish some individual awards, individual achievements, it would mean a lot,” James said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “I feel good. This is my 15th year, but this is one of the best years I’ve had as far as how I feel and I want to continue that. I want to kind of try to break the mold for the next generation.

“So just take the narrative out of ‘OK, you’re past your prime when you get [to] 31, or you’re past your prime in your 12th year in the league, or whatever the case may be.’ Hopefully I can break the mold so when the next guy comes, he can still get 200 or 300 million and be 33 years old. I’m serious. You guys are laughing, I’m serious. This is the mold I’m trying to break. It’s not just about me, it’s for the next crew as well … I’ll be 33 in 15 days. This is my 15th season, and this is the best I’ve felt in my career. I want it all.”

James will get another max contract — rumor has it that he won’t take any less. He certainly doesn’t look past his prime.