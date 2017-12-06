LeBron James uses NBA 2K to visualize playing with Isaiah Thomas

LeBron James is just like us.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star admitted he has begun to visualize how his team will look and play once injured point guard Isaiah Thomas gets healthy — by playing NBA 2K.

LeBron James says he's already visualized how Isaiah Thomas will fit in with the Cavs by playing with him on NBA 2K: "It’s the most realistic basketball game you could ever play. I mix and match a lot of lineup changes to see how we can be really good. I’ve done that." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 6, 2017

James probably isn’t the only one. Cavaliers fans eager to see their new point guard in action have, thus far, had to settle for the virtual version of Thomas. We only wonder if the point guard has been averaging 30 points a game, as he predicts he will.