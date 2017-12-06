pixel 1
LeBron James uses NBA 2K to visualize playing with Isaiah Thomas

December 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

LeBron James is just like us.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star admitted he has begun to visualize how his team will look and play once injured point guard Isaiah Thomas gets healthy — by playing NBA 2K.

James probably isn’t the only one. Cavaliers fans eager to see their new point guard in action have, thus far, had to settle for the virtual version of Thomas. We only wonder if the point guard has been averaging 30 points a game, as he predicts he will.

