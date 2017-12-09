LeBron James, Nerlens Noel plotting to team up on Lakers?

2018 NBA free agency is still roughly six months away, but two notable frontcourt players may already be plotting a power move.

Dallas sportswriter Mike Fisher hinted in a piece this week that fellow Klutch Sports clients LeBron James and Nerlens Noel, who is currently out with a thumb injury, may be plotting a move together to the LA Lakers this summer.

Per Fisher:

Where is Noel going to have the surgery? In Cleveland, hometown of LeBron James and a headquarters for agent Rich Paul, who reps both LeBron and Noel and yeah, it’s kind of an open secret now that the fellas are plotting ways to end up together, maybe next July 1 via free agency to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both James, who has been widely mentioned recently in rumors linking him to the purple and gold in 2018, and Noel can become unrestricted free agents after the season. As for the Lakers, they should have some room with Brook Lopez, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Brewer, and Andrew Bogut all coming off the books and Julius Randle hitting restricted free agency.

Still, reeling in both James and Noel this offseason seems like a longshot for the Lakers, even given the common representation. But at least this isn’t the most ridiculous rumor we’ve heard about stars potentially teaming up in LA.