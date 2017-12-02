pixel 1
Saturday, December 2, 2017

LeBron James has not spoken with Derrick Rose since he left team

December 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Some members of the Cleveland Cavaliers are giving Derrick Rose his space while he is away from the team. In fact, LeBron James says he hasn’t spoken with Rose since the guard stepped away from the team.

Here’s what ESPN’s Nick Friedell tweeted on Saturday about James’ comments on Rose:

Rose has been dealing with an ankle injury since the second game of the season and has not played since Nov. 7. A recent report said the Cavs guard was mulling his future while dealing with the injury and considering retirement.

Rose’s once-promising career has been derailed by injury. Multiple knee surgeries robbed the former MVP of his prime and have made him more conscious of a career after basketball. Recall that he also went AWOL on the Knicks at one point last season.

The 29-year-old is set to be reevaluated during the week.

