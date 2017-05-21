LeBron James tries to explain off game: ‘I didn’t have it’

LeBron James was oddly nonchalant after one of the worst playoff games of his career.

James scored just 11 points in the Cavaliers’ 111-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The 11-point effort was one of the lowest point totals he’s ever had in the postseason.

LeBron James finishes w/ 11 points. Fourth-lowest total of 210-game postseason career. Worst since 7 points vs. Pacers in Game 5 of 2014 ECF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017

To James, the explanation for the low-scoring game was simple.

LeBron James on his 11-point showing in Game 3 loss: "Me personally, I didn't have it. That's all I've got to say about my performance." pic.twitter.com/HLXZ4uaS93 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017

James was not shaken or in the least bit worried about the defeat. Instead, he actually seemed somewhat content, almost as if he feels this is what the Cavs needed in order to get back in the right mindset so they didn’t enter the NBA Finals overconfident.

“I feel some adversity is all part of the postseason,” James said after the game. “I feel like you have to have some type of adversity in order to be successful. If it was going to happen, I’m glad that it happened now. Let us regroup, and all the narrative and everything that was going on, let us regroup and get back to playing desperate basketball, which is what they did tonight.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens also wasn’t about to celebrate after his team’s win. He didn’t fall for the bait of gloating over James’ poor game, instead recognizing that the 11-point game is more of a fluke.