LeBron James says offseason elbow injury caused him to tweak his shooting form

LeBron James is shooting the basketball better to start the 2017-18 season, and ironically, he may have an injury to “thank” for the improvement.

James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Tuesday that a right elbow injury he suffered this offseason caused him to tweak (and improve) his shooting form.

Per McMenamin:

James told ESPN that his right shooting elbow mysteriously swelled to the size of a tennis ball a few weeks after the conclusion of the NBA Finals. It was concerning enough for James to have his elbow medically examined: X-rays came back negative, and an MRI showed no structural damage.

“I don’t know where it came from,” the four-time MVP was quoted as saying. “I was working out in L.A. in late June, and my wife was like, ‘What’s wrong with your elbow?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ … The weirdest s—

James then revealed that he began shooting with a higher release point as a result of the injury, which he says eventually subsided on its own.

“I shoot it higher,” he said. “When the swelling went down, I just continued to do the same motion, the same motion. My free throws, 3s, pullups, all that.”

Though it has only been four games, James has been a much improved shooter this season with 61.4 percent from the field, 44.4 from three, and 88.2 from the line. For reference, his career-highs respectively are 56.7/40.6/78.0.

The 13-time All-Star did also have an elbow injury that caused him discomfort during the 2010 postseason, but McMenamin adds that James was quick to point out that this latest injury was nothing like one he suffered then. Thus, it may ultimately turn out to be a blessing in disguise if James’ renaissance year shooting the ball proves to be for real over the course of the entire season.