LeBron James says preseason sprained ankle was ‘setback’

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not off to the kind of start to the season they envisioned. They are 3-4 and have lost three in a row, including games to the Nets and Knicks, both of whom were expected to be lottery teams. Now LeBron James is suggesting that the team’s preseason didn’t go the way he would have hoped, largely because of a sprained ankle he suffered that he calls a “setback.”

“This was probably the worst training camp for me in my career because of the injury,” James said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I didn’t get an opportunity to do the things that I like to do and with the summer that I had, I kind of had a setback.”

James says he looks forward to training camp because it’s a chance to get together with his teammates and begin building for the upcoming season.

“For me to be in and out and much more out that in and to be able to implement what I do, especially with [eight] new guys, that kind of hurt,” said James.

Despite the team’s losses, James’ stats are on par with last season, and he’s even improved upon his shooting percentages, so it’s hard to say that he’s off. But after the big Kyrie Irving trade that brought in Isaiah Thomas, who is not playing yet, and all the other moves the team has made, it’s safe to say it will take some time for the Cavs get completely comfortable this season.