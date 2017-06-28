LeBron James reacts to Chris Paul being traded to Rockets

A major trade that was made on Wednesday could end up altering the landscape of the Western Conference, and the king of the East took note.

Shortly after it was reported that the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, LeBron James sent the following tweet:

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

LeBron is good friends with Paul. Check that, Paul is one of the original Banana Boat Boys along with Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, so you know the two are better than good friends.

Paul and LeBron have said in the past that they would love to play together, so the Rockets could become an interesting team to watch if James decides to leave Cleveland again. However, we can probably put these rumors to rest now with Paul no longer playing in L.A.