LeBron James has great response on if guarding Kevin Durant tired him out

LeBron James maintains he wasn’t fatigued guarding Kevin Durant, and he thinks he has the numbers to prove it.

There was some talk that guarding Durant had tired James out in Game 2, with the Cleveland Cavaliers star taking just six shots in the second half of the Game 2 loss. James refuted that line of thinking on Wednesday.

“Do I look tired?” James asked, via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Nah, I feel great. I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals. I’m pretty good, I would think.”

James may not be tired, but he still hasn’t been able to slow Durant. The Warriors star has outscored him in each of the first two games of the series. James knows all about Golden State’s speed, though — going up against that sort of juggernaut must be at least a little bit disheartening.