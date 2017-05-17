LeBron James says rest makes him feel worse

Many players probably appreciate a good rest during the season or between playoff series, but LeBron James is not one of them.

James said Wednesday that he feels “worse” when he isn’t playing, and is concerned about whether the Cleveland Cavaliers can get back up to speed quickly after a nine-day layoff.

“I feel worse,” James said, via James Herbert of CBS Sports. “I feel worse when I don’t play.

“No advantage at all. Not for me. You get days off, but for me, I’d rather be playing.”

James sounded somewhat concerned that rust would be a problem for Cleveland.

“It’s always something that you gotta kind of pay attention to,” James said. “I said that before we opened up that Toronto series because we had those days off before we opened up the second round. So you can practice, you can work on your game, you can train a lot, but it’s never no simulation for a game. So we’ll have to see what happens.”

Coach Tyronn Lue has admitted that his players got a bit restless during their long layoff. It’s pretty evident that James was one of the players who was just that.