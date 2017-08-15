LeBron James rips President Donald Trump

LeBron James sent a tweet on Tuesday in which he ripped Donald Trump for the president’s comments blaming the left for what transpired in Charlottesville.

Trump held a press conference on Tuesday in which he blamed both sides for the violence at the rally began by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., Friday and Saturday that resulted in the death of one woman. The woman died when an alleged Nazi sympathizer drove his car into a crowd.

“You had a group on one side and you had a group on the other and they came at each other with clubs and it was vicious and it was horrible and it was a horrible thing to watch, but there is another side,” Trump said Tuesday. “There was a group on this side — you can call them the left, you’ve just called them the left — that came violently attacking the other group.

“You look at both sides — I think there’s blame on both sides. They didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you have some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group … you had people in that group that were in to protest, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park.”

The statements by Trump have been taken as clear signs by many that the president backs confederate and Nazi supporters. None of that sat well with many Americans, including LeBron James, who spoke out with this tweet.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

LeBron has displayed his political and activist beliefs for several years. He was a supporter of Hillary Clinton when she ran for president and he continues to share his views.