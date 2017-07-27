Did LeBron James correct the score at son’s AAU game? (Video)

LeBron James is an involved parent when it comes to his kids. He tries to make it to many of their basketball games, especially when it’s his offseason.

To that end, LeBron is in Las Vegas for an adidas basketball event and watching his 12-year-old son, LeBron Jr. (Bronny) play for his AAU team. The Overtime shared a video of James in attendance at one of his son’s game and said that James corrected the score at one point:

You listen when LeBron tells you the score is wrong pic.twitter.com/8WGf3qfrHc — Overtime (@overtime) July 27, 2017

James wouldn’t let an error like that slide in one of his games, so of course he wouldn’t let the same thing happen when it comes to his son.

Bronny is extremely talented as a player and reportedly already has standing scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky, in addition to many other schools.