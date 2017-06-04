Ad Unit
Sunday, June 4, 2017

LeBron James shuts down reporter’s poor question (Video)

June 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

LeBron James parade

LeBron James didn’t have time to wait around for the podium after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, much less stupid questions from reporters.

Watch as James shuts down a reporter’s dumb question after the game:

The reporter’s question was, “Is this a case where you need to defend homecourt at this point?”

Seriously, that was the reporter’s question. They’re down 2-0 and if they don’t win in the next two games, the series will be over.

I’m not sure what the reporter was looking for, but they need to do better next time. A lot better.


