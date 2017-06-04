LeBron James shuts down reporter’s poor question (Video)

LeBron James didn’t have time to wait around for the podium after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, much less stupid questions from reporters.

Watch as James shuts down a reporter’s dumb question after the game:

Sportscenter's version has better audio of the question regarding home court that Lebron was asked https://t.co/7WSpPNhA18 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017

The reporter’s question was, “Is this a case where you need to defend homecourt at this point?”

Seriously, that was the reporter’s question. They’re down 2-0 and if they don’t win in the next two games, the series will be over.

I’m not sure what the reporter was looking for, but they need to do better next time. A lot better.