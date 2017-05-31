LeBron James delivers powerful speech on racism in America

LeBron James spoke on Wednesday in response to racist graffiti left at his Los Angeles home, and the NBA star delivered a powerful speech.

James said he was happy his family was safe and not harmed, and he also said that the one positive to what happened is that this gives him a chance to voice his opinions on racism.

“It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. Hate in America — especially for African-Americans — is living every day,” James said. “Even though that is concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and will say things about you and when they see you they’ll smile in your face, it’s alive every day.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. And we got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America.”

LAPD units went to James’ home Wednesday morning in response to the N-word being written on the outside of James’ home. The graffiti was covered up, but it left an important feeling in James.

You can see video of his comments below and read a full transcription of his comments:

LeBron James responds to the vandalism incident at his home pic.twitter.com/goMoicIIit — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 31, 2017