Did LeBron James subtweet Kyrie Irving?

Almost anything LeBron James posts to social media becomes a story, but it’s hard not to view his latest tweet as something that may have extra meaning.

James posted a tweet on Monday night in which he said, “Never let another ride your wave.”

Never let another ride your wave !!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 8, 2017

‘Bron was quoting a lyric from Drake’s song “Portland” with that line. But why did that lyric stand out to him more than others?

The biggest story for the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer has been Kyrie Irving’s trade request. Though Irving was good before James’ return to Cleveland, LeBron helped catapult him to the next level by turning him into a champion and major star. Using the wave metaphor, Irving could have been riding James’ wave/coattails.