LeBron James would consider returning to Team USA to play for Gregg Popovich

LeBron James may yet return to the international stage.

James admitted that he will consider playing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because Gregg Popovich will be taking over as the team’s coach.

“It factors a lot,” James said Saturday of Popovich’s impact, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. “I’ve said that before. He’s just a great mastermind of the game of basketball.”

Earlier in the week, James dubbed Popovich the best coach in the history of the NBA. The Cavaliers star will be 36 in 2020, so it would probably be his first and last chance to play for him. There’s definitely a fair amount of mutual respect there as well, and Popovich probably wouldn’t mind coaching James at all.