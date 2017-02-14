LeBron James throws no-look pass through Andrew Wiggins’ legs (Video)

LeBron James never ceases to amaze.

During the second quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Timberwolves and Cavaliers, LeBron James found Derrick Williams with a pass that led to a converted layup. That in itself doesn’t sound particularly noteworthy. However, it wasn’t just a regular pass by James. It was of the no-look variety and went right through the legs of Andrew Wiggins. Here’s video proof.

Never know what to expect when #LeBronJames has the ball in his hands. pic.twitter.com/S48dqapuSb — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2017

Wiggins could have been on the receiving end of passes like that, had Cleveland not sent him to Minnesota as part of the Kevin Love trade. Instead, he’s the one looking around wondering how James did that. The Cavaliers may need another playmaker, but they certainly have a very good primary one.