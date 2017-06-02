LeBron James, Ty Lue amazed by speed of Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers had nothing but positive things to say about the Golden State Warriors after being hammered by them in their 22-point Game 1 defeat on Thursday.

After the loss, LeBron James and Ty Lue both emphasized how impressive Golden State’s speed is. They especially noted how tough it is to replicate in preparation.

Tyronn Lue: "How fast they play, you can't really simulate that in practice. When we were able to adjust, we were a lot better." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 2, 2017

LeBron James on the Warriors: "You cannot simulate what they bring to the table no matter how many days you have to prepare." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 2, 2017

Lue had other high praise for the Warriors. He called them the best team he’s ever seen.

Tyronn Lue on the Warriors: "They're the best I've ever seen. No other team has done this. 13-0. They constantly break records every year." — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 2, 2017

Now that they’re pumped up, maybe the Warriors will starting letting their guard down, giving the Cavs a chance to pull off a comeback.