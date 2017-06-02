Ad Unit
Friday, June 2, 2017

LeBron James, Ty Lue amazed by speed of Warriors

June 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tyronn Lue

The Cleveland Cavaliers had nothing but positive things to say about the Golden State Warriors after being hammered by them in their 22-point Game 1 defeat on Thursday.

After the loss, LeBron James and Ty Lue both emphasized how impressive Golden State’s speed is. They especially noted how tough it is to replicate in preparation.

Lue had other high praise for the Warriors. He called them the best team he’s ever seen.

Now that they’re pumped up, maybe the Warriors will starting letting their guard down, giving the Cavs a chance to pull off a comeback.


