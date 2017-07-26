LeBron James wanted Cavs to trade Kyrie Irving for Chris Paul after 2016 title?

We may be moving closer towards establishing a timeline for when the Kyrie Irving-LeBron James relationship started to go sour.

In an appearance Wednesday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” analyst Rob Parker made a somewhat surprising revelation about the two’s dynamic.

“Kyrie found out that, after they won the championship, LeBron wanted Kyrie traded for Chris Paul,” Parker said. “And I think that he found this out, and it cut him deep, and there’s no trust. This makes sense on why Kyrie would want to move on and want to move away from the greatest player on the planet.”

While James’ close friendship with Paul is well-known, it’s still something of a bombshell, especially after Irving helped James carry the Cavs that postseason with 25.2 points per game and the title-winning shot in Game 7 of the Finals.

Earlier reports had suggested that Irving himself considered requesting a trade out of Cleveland after the Cavs won the championship, but in any case, whatever bromance he once had with James is clearly no more.