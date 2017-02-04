LeBron James wants Carmelo Anthony to be happy with or without Knicks

LeBron James has some sympathy for his close friend Carmelo Anthony as the latter’s New York Knicks soap opera plays out.

James said Saturday that he just wants the best for Anthony, whether it’s in New York or somewhere else.

“I just want the best for my friend, no matter what it is,” James said, via Ian Begley of ESPN. “If [Anthony’s] there in New York or if not, I just want the best for him. I want him to be happy.

“The game comes very easy to you when you’re happy where you are. If he’s happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere. I’m not sure. He’s done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We’ll see what happens.”

It seems increasingly likely that Anthony does want to be elsewhere. Cleveland was a possibility, though the sides are finding it impossible to strike a deal. The best for Anthony is probably a move somewhere else.