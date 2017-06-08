Ad Unit
LeBron James: Warriors have ‘most firepower’ I’ve ever faced

by Larry Brown

LeBron James

You get the sense — especially after what happened on Wednesday — that LeBron James knows his Cleveland Cavaliers are outmanned and outgunned by the Golden State Warriors.

Pressed with a question about whether or not the Warriors took Cleveland’s best shot and still beat them in Game 3 118-113, James didn’t shy away from praising the beast he faces.

By acknowledging the greatness and stacked nature of the Warriors, James does create a little bit of a cushion for himself when it comes to legacy talk. If it’s recognized just how good Golden State is — that they’ve achieved an unfair level of greatness and made a mockery of the superteam concept — then maybe people will take it easier on James when evaluating his total resume. But it’s the truth — the Warriors have four stars compared to three for the Cavs. Once they got Kevin Durant, the power of balance tilted so heavily in their favor it almost became a joke. And if his Cavs can’t beat the Warriors, it won’t be because of a lack of effort on James’ part; the man has been superb in the Finals.


