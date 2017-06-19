LeBron in tweet seems to take David Griffin’s side over Dan Gilbert

LeBron James sent a tweet on Monday in response to the news that David Griffin was out as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ GM that made it seem clear he took Griffin’s side over team owner Dan Gilbert.

Here’s the tweet sent by LeBron:

If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland! Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs! We got us 1 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2017

Many are interpreting the tweet as James indicating he feels Gilbert did not appreciate what Griffin did. His “we got us 1” also seems to exclude Gilbert’s role in the success of the Cavs, as it should.

LeBron had been lobbying for Griffin to receive a contract extension and supported the GM remaining with the team. This could be the latest move that gives James a reason to move on from the Cavs when the time comes.