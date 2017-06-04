LeSean McCoy bet $200K on Warriors to beat Cavs in Finals

The Golden State Warriors entered the NBA Finals as heavy favorites over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one star NFL player is fully expecting Kevin Durant and the boys to take care of business.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy shared a photo of a betting slip on his Snapchat account earlier in the week, and it showed that he bet $200,000 on the Warriors to get the best of the Cavs. According to ESPN’s David Purdum, McCoy’s bet was the largest one Planet Hollywood took on the NBA Finals.

LeSean McCoy bet $200,000 on Warriors to win Finals. It's largest bet Planet Hollywood took on Finals. Would pay $62,500. h/t @RomanEdmond1 pic.twitter.com/C34zSQQxEI — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 4, 2017

While there is still a lot of basketball left to be played, McCoy has to be feeling pretty good about his investment thus far. And after hearing what Richard Jefferson said about Game 2, the Pro Bowler should be feeling even better.