Friday, February 24, 2017

Lil B threatens Shaq with Based God Curse after JaVale McGee spat

by Grey Papke

Lil B Warriors

The Based God is threatening another prominent NBA personality.

Lil B, whose infamous Based God Curse has been the stuff of nightmares for the likes of Kevin Durant and James Harden, also happens to be from the Bay Area and a big Warriors fan. So when Shaquille O’Neal and JaVale McGee went after each other on Friday, the Based God stepped in.

This is also a convenient reminder that Harden is, indeed, still cursed. Apparently this statement wasn’t quite accurate.

It’s not entirely clear how a Based God Curse would impact Shaq, who no longer plays. To be clear, Shaq is not cursed yet, but it seems that he’s very much on notice if he continues going after McGee. You don’t want to mess with this one, Shaq. Just ask Harden about it.


