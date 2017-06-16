Lithuanian basketball president under fire for incredibly racist remarks

The president of a Lithuanian basketball team has come under fire this week for some unfathomably racist remarks he made about roster composition.

Gedvydas Vainauskas, who is the president of BC Lietuvos Rytas, said this week that he has a policy regarding not having too many black players on his teams at once. Vainauskas attributed his team’s recent lack of success to having too many black players on the roster. The comments were transcribed by Simonas Baranauskas of FIBA.com:

Unbelievable racism: Lietuvos Rytas president Gedvydas Vainauskas attributes club's downfall to increased number of black players on team. pic.twitter.com/8P0wT07gy0 — Simonas Baranauskas (@LithuaniaBasket) June 15, 2017

Baranauskas also noted that at least one Lithuanian news outlet tried to cover for Vainauskas by editing his comments out of a video. The daily newspaper later uploaded the full video without addressing the edited version.

Vainauskas later issued an apology through the team, though we use the term “apology” loosely.

“While talking about the lessons learned during the last season, I had in my mind the situation with foreign players. The principal position of BC Lietuvos Rytas is that a basketball player first of all is a professional.

“Unfortunately, a few our foreigners did not meet expectations of the club. During the play-offs they acted irresponsibly and that had a great negative impact on our team’s performance. In my interview, I expressed my disappointment about some of the foreign players selected for the season.”

On Friday, European Basketball issued a statement condemning Vainauskas’s remarks and saying they in no way represent the organization’s beliefs. The league also said it is holding a disciplinary proceeding to determine if Vainauskas will face sanctions.

Baranauskas compared the comments Vainauskas made to the infamous ones made by Donald Sterling that forced the former L.A. Clippers owner out of the NBA. While Sterling’s racist rant (listen to it here) was in no way less disturbing, he knew better than to make comments like that publicly. The fact that Vainauskas said that to the media is truly mind-boggling.

