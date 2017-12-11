Lithuanian team releases statement on signing LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball

Like their older brother Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are now professional basketball players.

On Monday, 19-year-old LiAngelo and 16-year-old LaMelo agreed to contracts to join Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienai early next month. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that the Ball brothers signed a one-year deal, and the team later released a statement on its two new additions.

Lithuanian team Vytautas‘ statement on signing LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball to one-year deals: “Our club is excited for the arrival of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball. We are committed to their long-term success and development as professional basketball players.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2017

LaVar Ball had LiAngelo quit the UCLA basketball team this month, noting that his son’s suspension stemming from a shoplifting incident in China had dragged out too long. Not too long ago, LaVar also had LaMelo drop out of Chino Hills (Calif.) High School in favor of homeschooling and private basketball training. Ball wanted all three of his sons to play professionally, and he said LiAngelo was only enrolled in UCLA for basketball reasons.

It will be interesting to see how the Ball brothers adjust to life in Lithuania and whether or not they are able to make an impact with their new club. One Lithuanian coach already took a ruthless shot at the Ball family, so there’s no telling how fans and players in the nation are going to react.