Lonzo Ball admits he’s trying to start bidding war between shoe companies

Lonzo Ball has worn shoes made by companies other than Big Baller Brand during Summer League games, and the result may be a competition between rival brands to sign the Lakers rookie.

For as well as Ball has played recently during the exhibition games, his choices of footwear have almost been as big a story as his play on the court. Ball, of course, has his own signature shoe with Big Baller Brand. However, over his last three games, he has worn signature shoes of Kobe Bryant (Nike), James Harden (Adidas), and Stephen Curry (Under Armour).

On Sunday, Ball switched it up again, going with the Jordan 31s for the Lakers’ game against the Mavericks. Prior to the game, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth asked Ball if he was trying to start a bidding war. His response was quite telling.

"You're wearing the Jordan 31s tonight … are you trying to start a bidding war here?" – @CassidyHubbarth "Something like that." – @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/E4C0pgP1PE — White Wobber (@World_Wide_Wob) July 16, 2017

Over the weekend, LaVar Ball told ESPN that the point of his son switching brands was to make a statement. Lavar also said there is still a chance Lonzo could sign with a major brand. We already know which one LeBron James thinks Ball should choose.