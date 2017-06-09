Report: Lonzo Ball ‘didn’t blow the Lakers away’ during private workout

There remain signs that Lonzo Ball to the Los Angeles Lakers is not quite the slam dunk some make it out to be.

According to Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report, Ball’s two days with the Lakers went well enough, but he failed to completely sell the team on him as the No. 2 pick.

Ding reports that the Lakers remain intrigued by Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, and De’Aaron Fox, though Ball certainly did nothing to disqualify himself and could well be the choice.

There is no consensus among the Lakers’ higher-ups yet as to who the pick will be, and Ding notes it will be hard for players to stand out in one-on-none workout situations due to the lack of opposition.

We already know the Lakers have worked out Jackson and will work out Fox. Ball may still prove the favorite, but it sounds like there’s plenty of doubt there.