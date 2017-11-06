Lonzo Ball has funny explanation for Brook Lopez’s recent success

Brook Lopez is suddenly on fire. He dropped 21 points for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in a 107-102 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, and has averaged 27.3 over the previous three games. He’s also hit 10 three-pointers over the last two games after hitting only eight in the previous eight games combined.

So what has Lopez suddenly firing on all cylinders? If you were to ask Lonzo Ball, he’d tell you it’s all about the Disney Channel.

"He's been watching Disney Channel all the time, maybe his favorite shows have been coming on." Zo on why Brook Lopez has played well lately — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 6, 2017

Lopez, of course, has been obsessed with Disney since his mother took he and his siblings to Disneyland in Anaheim as kids. That was also around the time he fell in love with the Lakers, so having those two things come together has clearly yielded some positive results for the veteran.

Now it’s on Ball and Lopez’s other teammates to ensure the Disney Channel is always on.