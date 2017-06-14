Lonzo Ball having second workout with Lakers, wants to show work ethic

Lonzo Ball will have another chance to make a good impression on the Lakers ahead of next week’s NBA Draft.

The former UCLA guard had a private workout with Los Angeles last week, and the results did not sound encouraging. Ball reportedly showed poor conditioning during the sessions and apparently did not leave the best possible impression.

On Friday, Ball will get another shot to convince the Lakers he should be the No. 2 pick. He’ll have a second workout for the team. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne says Ball wants the Lakers to see his work ethic. She also reports that the Lakers checked in with UCLA coaches this week about the talented guard.

Lonzo Ball's 2nd workout with the Lakers will be at an undisclosed location on Fri. He wants them to see his work ethic& training methods — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 15, 2017

Also: Lakers met with UCLA coaches about Ball this week. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 15, 2017

When the Lakers secured the No. 2 pick during the lottery, many figured it was a foregone conclusion that Ball would be their choice. However, there have been rumors Los Angeles is considering passing on Ball. Add in the way the first workout went, and there was reason to doubt the Ball-Lakers marriage would happen.

Ball being able to secure a second workout has to be considered positive sign for his chances of wearing purple and gold, as long as he makes the most of it.