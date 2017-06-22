Lonzo Ball: Lakers can make playoffs next season

In many ways, Lonzo Ball and his father LaVar are very different. LaVar is outspoken and likes to rock the boat, where the No. 2 overall pick is more reserved and lets his play do the talking.

One area where they have something in common, though, is confidence — and Lonzo, like his father, thinks the Lakers are capable of making the playoffs in 2018.

Lonzo Ball also said he thinks the Lakers are capable of making the playoffs next season. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 23, 2017

Lonzo is a bit less bullish than his father, so he’ll be forgiven for a quote like this. Might as well aim high, although Luke Walton is already hard at work managing those expectations.