Lonzo Ball reveals LaVar’s advice to him about LiAngelo situation

LiAngelo Ball’s overseas shoplifting scandal has obviously been a major headache and embarrassment for his entire family, and now older brother Lonzo is revealing father LaVar’s advice to him for how to cope with it.

Lonzo said on Saturday that he has spoken about the situation with LaVar, who told him to focus on the Lakers and try not to worry about his brother.

“My dad did call me but didn’t give me much information,” said the LA Lakers rookie, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “He just said be ready to play. We are handling it out here so that is a good sign… they are out there so they are taking care of him.”

The eldest Ball brother definitely has his own on-court issues at the moment, posting just 8.9 points a game on a putrid 29.2 percent shooting for the 5-7 Lakers. But given how the situation with LiAngelo continues to worsen, it’s probably difficult for Lonzo to stay completely focused on the game right now.