Lonzo Ball named Las Vegas Summer League MVP

Lonzo Ball received his first honors as a professional on Monday as a result of his strong play during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

Ball’s shoe selections were a hot topic of discussion during the Summer League. He even admitted he was trying to start a bidding war between rival companies. However, the 19-year-old also impressed with his play, so much so he was named MVP and earned a spot on the First Team.

.@Lakers rookie @ZO2_ named Most Valuable Player of MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017! pic.twitter.com/Fzd5efBBr1 — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 18, 2017

Lonzo Ball was named MVP of Las Vegas summer league. Here are the first and second teams. pic.twitter.com/TbfEN7Jyl4 — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) July 18, 2017

Due to a calf injury, Ball did not play in the Lakers’ game against the Blazers Monday evening. The No. 2 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.