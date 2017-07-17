Ad Unit
Monday, July 17, 2017

Lonzo Ball named Las Vegas Summer League MVP

July 17, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Lonzo Ball received his first honors as a professional on Monday as a result of his strong play during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

Ball’s shoe selections were a hot topic of discussion during the Summer League. He even admitted he was trying to start a bidding war between rival companies. However, the 19-year-old also impressed with his play, so much so he was named MVP and earned a spot on the First Team.

Due to a calf injury, Ball did not play in the Lakers’ game against the Blazers Monday evening. The No. 2 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.


Comments

