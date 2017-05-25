Lonzo Ball may hold predraft workout for 76ers

Lonzo Ball may not have plans to work out for the Boston Celtics, but he reportedly is considering working out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports that Ball’s reps are considering a predraft workout for the Sixers pending a conversation with Philly GM Bryan Colangelo. The conversation would center around the team’s future plans.

Philly took Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick last year and plan to play him at point guard even though he’s 6-foot-10. Philly, which holds the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, reportedly believes Simmons could work well together with Ball, who is a natural point guard.

The Boston Celtics hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, and their GM Danny Ainge confirmed on Thursday that Ball will not work out for the team. Lonzo’s outspoken father, LaVar, made it clear during UCLA’s season that he wants his son with the Lakers, who hold the No. 2 pick.

Perhaps by considering a workout with Philly, the Balls could be putting pressure on the Lakers to take Lonzo. The Lakers are said to be enamored with Ball.