Lonzo Ball says he is ready to be targeted due to father’s comments

Lonzo Ball seems to understand that his father’s mouth may make his NBA journey a little more treacherous.

Ball told reporters Wednesday that he’s ready for opponents to go hard against him due to the various controversial comments made by his father LaVar.

“I assume I will [have a target],” Lonzo Ball said, via Adam Zagoria of FanRag Sports. “It brings out the competitor in you, you gotta go out there and play every night. I’ve been playing like that for a long time.”

Ball also confirmed that he has received no guarantee from the Los Angeles Lakers that he’ll be picked No. 2 overall.

“No, we’ll just find out [Thursday] night,” Ball said. “The Lakers have a plan, so whatever that is we’ll see what it is in the future.”

Some opponents have already said they were particularly motivated against Ball because of his father. He’d best be ready, because it will likely happen again.