Lonzo Ball is already recruiting LeBron James to the Lakers

Lonzo Ball has not yet been drafted by an NBA team, but the former UCLA star feels confident enough in the Lakers picking him that he has already begun recruiting other players to Los Angeles.

In an appearance on ESPN Wednesday, Ball was asked to give a recruiting pitch to LeBron James. He gladly played along.

Lonzo Ball hasn't been drafted yet and the Lakers already got him recruiting LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/PjZrjlTVTk — BallersHype (@BallersHype) June 22, 2017

“Hey man, LeBron, I like to win, I know you like to win,” Ball said. ‘I think our games can help each other out a lot. Anytime you want the ball, it’s gonna be there. Just let me know.”

All signs point toward the Lakers taking Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft. As for LeBron, the future in Cleveland seems as uncertain as ever. If the Cavs don’t find a way to add another star player this offseason, there’s a growing sense that James could once again leave when he becomes a free agent next summer.

If the Lakers add the superstar swingman we all expect them to add, LeBron may decide they give him the best chance at contending with the Golden State Warriors.

For now, the Lakers are focused on what to do with their draft pick. The assumption is that they have already made up their minds, but stranger things have happened.